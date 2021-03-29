Canada pauses AstraZeneca vaccine for those under 55

Explore CDC extends COVID eviction moratorium to June 30

Reimer said the increase in the rare type of blood clot affects somewhere about one in 100,000 or one in a million people who receive AstraZeneca. She said it typically happens between four and 20 days after getting the shot, and the symptoms can mirror a stroke or a heart attack.

Reimer said they have not seen any of these cases in Canada.

“While we still believe the benefits for all ages outweigh the risks, I’m not comfortable with probably. I want to see more data coming out of Europe so I know exactly what this risk benefit analysis is,” Reimer said.

The AstraZeneca shot, which has been authorized in more than 70 countries, is a pillar of a U.N.-backed project known as COVAX that aims to get COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries. It has also become a key tool in European countries’ efforts to boost their sluggish vaccine rollouts. That makes doubts about the shots especially worrying.

“This vaccine has had all the ups and downs. It looks like a roller coaster,” said Dr. Caroline Quach-Thanh, the chair of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, when asked if the latest news will lead to further vaccine hesitancy.

Health Canada, the country’s regulator, called the pause a precautionary measure.

Only those 60 and above have received AstraZeneca in Ontario, Canada’s most populous province.

“We have no concerns with those who have received it so far,” said Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer.

Several European countries that had suspended using the vaccine over concerns it could cause blood clots have resumed administering it after the EU’s drug regulator said the vaccine was safe.

The vaccine is used widely in Britain, across the European continent and in other countries, but its rollout was troubled by inconsistent study reports about its effectiveness, and then more recently the scare about clots that had some countries temporarily pausing inoculations.

Canada is expected to receive 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca from the U.S. this week.