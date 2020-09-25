X

BREAKING: Virginia governor, wife test positive for coronavirus

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife have tested positive for the coronoavirus. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Credit: BOB BROWN

Coronavirus | 1 hour ago
By ALAN SUDERMAN, Associated Press
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he isn’t showing any symptoms

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor’s office said in a statement Friday that Northam is showing no symptoms, while those of Pam Northam are mild.

Northam and his wife plan to isolate for the next 10 days while working remotely.

Northam, a Democrat, is the country’s only governor who is also a doctor.

Some Republican lawmakers criticized his restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, calling them too stringent.

The governor and first lady were notified Wednesday that a member of the Executive Mansion staff also had tested positive for the virus.

