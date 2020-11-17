BREAKING: Rapper Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida

“Carter is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it,” Srebnick said. “There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person.”

Investigators also reported finding suspected illegal drugs in the luggage, but Carter has not been charged with a drug offense.

An initial court date on the weapons charge is set for Dec. 11 in Miami federal court.

The charge stems from a weapons conviction of Carter in New York more than a decade ago, for which he was sentenced to eight months in prison. Convicted felons are barred under federal law from owning firearms.

As Lil Wayne, Carter has sold over 120 million records, has won five Grammys and numerous other music awards. He owns a home in Miami Beach and is CEO of his own record label, Young Money Entertainment.