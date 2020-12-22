X

Body recovered of Georgia pilot killed in small plane crash

The pilot of a small plane was killed when the Cessna 210 crashed in southeast Georgia, authorities said. (Mirrorpix/file photo)

Credit: Mirrorpix

By The Associated Press

MIDWAY — The pilot of a small plane was killed when the Cessna 210 crashed in southeast Georgia, authorities said.

The plane went down in a marshy area in Midway on Monday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The pilot’s name wasn’t immediately released, Liberty County Sheriff Steve Sikes told The Coastal Courier. He said the pilot was from Georgia.

Emergency responders waded through woods and marsh waters to recover the body, Sikes said. Authorities said the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Midway is about 30 miles southwest of Savannah.

