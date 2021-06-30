Biden to temporarily raise federal firefighter pay as wildfires rage

Caption Flames from the Lava Fire burn along a ridge near U.S. Highway 97 and Big Springs Road north of Weed, California. (Scott Stoddard/Grants Pass Daily Courier via AP) Credit: Scott Stoddard Credit: Scott Stoddard

Western states have been parched by severe drought and record heat that has burned more than 2,000 square miles this year. That’s ahead of the pace in 2020, which saw a near-record 15,000 square miles burned as well as more than 17,000 homes and other structures destroyed.

The new approach to firefighter pay was laid out by an administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to publicly discuss the plan before Biden’s announcement.

The pay raise will come in the form of retention incentives and by providing additional bonuses to those working on the front lines. More experienced permanent firefighters could also be eligible for a 10% retention incentive. Temporary firefighters will be eligible to receive some incentive pay under the plan.

Caption The remains of vehicles at one of two garages that were burned in Church fire in downtown Kelseyville, California, Saturday, June 26. The National Weather Service said unprecedented heat will not only threaten the health of residents in the Inland Northwest but will make our region increasingly vulnerable to wildfires and intensify the impacts of our ongoing drought.

The official said the White House would work with Congress to pass legislation to permanently increase pay for federal firefighters.

The U.S. Forest Service and Interior Department combined to employ about 15,000 firefighters. Roughly 70% are full time and 30% are seasonal.

The official said the White House also would use the governors’ meeting to detail plans to extend seasonal hiring of firefighters, hire additional firefighters and add surge capacity by training and equipping more federal employees and military personnel to support wildland fire fighting efforts.

Caption In this Sept. 14, 2020 file photo Cal Fire Battalion Chief Craig Newell carries a hose while battling the North Complex Fire in Plumas National Forest, California. U.S. wildfire managers are considering shifting from seasonal firefighting crews to full-time, year-round crews to deal with what has become a year-round wildfire season and to make wildland firefighting jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits. U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French, testifying before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, said Thursday agencies will seek to convert at least 1,000 seasonal wildland firefighters to permanent, full-time, year-round workers.

U.S. wildfire managers had been considering establishing more full-time firefighting crews to deal with what has become increasingly a year-round problem in the West and pushing to make the jobs more attractive by increasing pay and benefits.

U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Christopher French testified last week before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee that firefighters need more pay in recognition of the growing workload.