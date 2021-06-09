Autopsy confirms 5-year-old boy found in Texas motel died by homicide

Prosecutors have said they plan to file additional charges against Balboa. Andrea Beall with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said during a court hearing Monday that a murder investigation is pending.

Bob Scott, Balboa’s attorney, declined to comment Tuesday. Balboa is jailed on bonds totaling $600,000.

Samuel’s body was found June 1 inside a plastic tote in a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston. Prosecutors have said Balboa was on her way to Louisiana.

Police believe Samuel died weeks before he was reported missing on May 27, according to an arrest affidavit. He would have turned 6 on May 29.

Balboa initially accused Samuel’s mother and a man who presented himself as a police officer of taking the boy. Samuel had been living with Balboa since April 30, which was the last day he was seen at school. Authorities have not said why Samuel was staying with Balboa. Samuel’s father, Dalton Olson, lived at a different address.

Samuel’s parents had been involved in a custody battle over the boy after filing for divorce in January 2020.

Balboa’s roommate told investigators that Balboa called him May 10 and said the boy was dead, according to the arrest affidavit. The boy’s body was kept in the bathtub of the suburban Houston apartment where Balboa lived until she and her roommate placed it in a plastic tote and hid it in a storage unit on May 13, police said.

A tip from a friend of Balboa led police to the motel room in Jasper, where officers found her and the plastic tote with the boy’s body.