Alabama prisons tout progress despite federal lawsuit

The federal government filed suit Wednesday claiming the state fails to protect male prisoners from inmate-on-inmate violence and excessive force at the hands of prison staff. The system is one of the most understaffed and violent in the country, and state officials are “deliberately indifferent,” the suit said.

The suit asks a court to force the state to eliminate unconstitutional conditions, but doesn’t detail exactly how that should be done.

A Justice Department report released last year described a culture of violence in state prisons for men, with frequent rapes, beatings and fatal stabbings at the hands of fellow prisoners, and a management system that undercounts homicides and fails to protect prisoners even when warned.

The department has blamed inadequate staffing for many of the problems and said it has made “real strides” to recruit more prison workers. The Ivey administration is negotiating with companies to build three, 3,000-inmate prisons that would be leased by the state.