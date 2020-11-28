Actor Issa Rae urges participation in Small Business Saturday

“For some reason in my mind, it was ingrained that these businesses weren’t good enough because they didn’t have the means to advertise on television,” she said. “I felt like we were getting the low-brand version of what I really wanted. But as I grew up, I realized — while embracing my neighborhood — how harmful that perspective was.”

On Saturday, Rae will purchase products from a few Black-owned businesses including Queen Boutique in Los Angeles. The actor also became a partner and co-owner of a coffee shop called Hilltop Coffee and Kitchen in Inglewood last year.

So far, during the pandemic, Rae has watched several businesses close down, which she says “breaks my heart.”

“These are the people within our community,” she said. “These are the people who are thinking of us first. That is valuable as a consumer to know that you’re in a business owner’s mind.”