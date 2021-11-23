ajc logo
3 held after smash-and-grab theft at Los Angeles luxury mall

Police officers and emergency crews park outside the Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco's Union Square on Sunday after looters ransacked businesses. Groups of thieves, some carrying crowbars and hammers, smashed glass cases and window displays, ransacking high-end stores throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, stealing jewelry, sunglasses, suitcases and other merchandise before fleeing in waiting cars during a weekend of brazen organized theft that shocked holiday shoppers and prompted concerns about the busy retail season. (Danielle Echeverria/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)
Caption
Credit: Danielle Echeverria

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES — A group of thieves smashed windows at a department store at a luxury mall in Los Angeles late Monday, triggering a police pursuit, police said.

The latest incident in a trend of smash-and-grab crimes targeted a Nordstrom store at The Grove retail and entertainment complex.

The group struck about 10:40 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

Officers pursued an SUV involved in the crime, the chase ended in South Los Angeles and three people were taken into custody, he said.

The number of people involved in the crime was not known, Madison said.

The Grove incident followed a weekend of similar smash-and-grab thefts in the San Francisco Bay Area and Beverly Hills.

