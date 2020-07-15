LIVE: Atlanta mayor to address water outages amid repairs for water main breaks

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.
MORE COVERAGE:
» Water still gushing in Midtown as outages, repairs continue
» Photos: Repairs continue on West Peachtree Street water main break
» Atlanta scrambles to prevent water crisis from spreading
» Atlanta water problems: What areas are under a boil water advisory on Monday (with map)
» Old pipes, tight spaces: Why Atlanta water repairs took so long
» COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage
Stay with AJC.com for updates
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
Editors' Picks
Credit: AP
The Latest