News

LIVE: Atlanta mayor to address water outages amid repairs for water main breaks

Boil water advisories remain in place as repairs continue, as the crisis has reached its fourth day.
Updated 43 minutes ago

» Watch the live video below from our news partner, Channel 2 Action News. If the live video doesn’t appear, tap or click HERE.

MORE COVERAGE:

» Water still gushing in Midtown as outages, repairs continue

» Photos: Repairs continue on West Peachtree Street water main break

» Atlanta scrambles to prevent water crisis from spreading

» Atlanta water problems: What areas are under a boil water advisory on Monday (with map)

» Old pipes, tight spaces: Why Atlanta water repairs took so long

» COMPLETE COVERAGE: Atlanta water outage

Stay with AJC.com for updates

ajc.com

Credit: AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: AJC

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Could naturalized immigrants help sway the 2024 election in Georgia?

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing
1h ago

Credit: Rosana Hughes/AJC

Trial starts today for ex-officer charged in death of teen Susana Morales

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
All wet? Atlanta mayor blasted for handling of water main breaks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
All wet? Atlanta mayor blasted for handling of water main breaks

Credit: Fulton County Schools

OPINION
DOWNEY: High school success may require a parental nudge now and then
The Latest

Credit: John Spink/AJC

A.M. ATL: Keep boiling that water, folks
Atlanta City Council to meet Monday after water main breaks
Atlanta scrambles to prevent water crisis from spreading
Featured

Credit: Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journ

PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena
Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar
3 ways to fight off mosquitoes this season