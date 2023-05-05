FDA approves first RSV vaccine for adults 60 and over

After decades of failure in the quest for a RSV vaccine, doctors are anxious to finally have something to offer — especially after the virus surge last fall that strained hospitals, in addition to seasonal influenza and COVID-19.

“This is a great first step ... to protect older persons from serious RSV disease,” said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, who wasn’t involved with its development. Next, “we’re going to be working our way down the age ladder” for what’s expected to be a string of new protections.

The FDA is considering competitor Pfizer’s similar vaccine for older adults. Pfizer also is seeking approval of a vaccine for pregnant women, so that their babies are born with some of mom’s protection.

There isn’t a vaccine for kids yet but high-risk infants often get monthly doses of a protective drug during RSV season — and European regulators recently approved the first one-dose option. The FDA also is considering whether to approve Sanofi and AstraZeneca’s single-shot formulation.

In an international study of about 25,000 people 60 and older, one dose of the vaccine was nearly 83% effective at preventing RSV lung infections, and reduced the risk of severe infections by 94%.

To see how long protection lasts, GSK is tracking study participants for three years, comparing some who get just one vaccination during that time and others who get a yearly booster. GSK reported that shot reactions during trials were typical of vaccinations, such as muscle pain and fatigue.

There was a hint of a rare but serious risk — one case of Guillain-Barre syndrome, which usually causes temporary paralysis, and two cases of brain and spinal-cord inflammation. The FDA said it was requiring the company to continue studying if there is any link to the vaccine.

If the CDC ultimately recommends the vaccination for some or even all seniors, it will add another shot for the fall along with their yearly flu vaccine – and maybe another COVID-19 booster.

Dr. Barney Graham, a clinical trials physician, immunologist and virologist — now a professor and administrator at Morehouse School of Medicine — worked for years at the National Institutes of Health on developing vaccines for RSV and other viruses.

“It’s amazing, exciting and gratifying,” said Graham, who was not involved in the development of the GSK vaccine. “All those things you can imagine after spending a life working on this.”

