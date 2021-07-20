Harvey Weinstein extradited to Los Angeles on additional rape charges

Werksman had submitted court filings in Los Angeles to stop the extradition, but a hearing was never scheduled.

Under California law, Weinstein’s trial on sexual assault charges in the state must happen within 120 days of his extradition, meaning court proceedings must begin by mid-November.

In April, Weinstein was indicted by a Los Angeles grand jury on four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual penetration by force. All five women accusing Weinstein of assault testified at the hearings, but transcripts of those proceedings remain under seal.

Lauren Young, the only accuser whose identity has been made public in the Los Angeles case, has alleged Weinstein lured her into his room after a meeting at the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills in 2013, where the mogul allegedly grabbed her breast and masturbated before she fled. She testified against him in the Manhattan trial. An Italian model who described an assault by Weinstein to The Times in a 2017 interview was also among the victims in the Los Angeles case, though she has yet to identify herself publicly.

The Times, as a rule, does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault unless they have chosen to come forward publicly or been identified in court.

ArLuther Lee contributed for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.