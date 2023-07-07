WATCH: Robber walked into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cared.

A man who attempted to hold up a Buckhead nail salon Monday afternoon had no choice but to leave without cash when his demands were met by some of the most apathetic victims.

The attempt, captured by security footage released by Atlanta police, can only be described as a major fail. No one inside the Nail1st Salon on Piedmont Road was convinced to comply, and some ignored him completely until the man just walked away, not quite empty-handed. The footage appeared to show him leave with a victim’s cellphone.

Decked out in sunglasses, a blue snapback cap and with his right hand shoved inside what appeared to be a medium-sized black backpack, the man casually strolled into the salon and pointed the bag at the four people inside as if to conceal a firearm, the footage shows.

“Everybody get down! Give me all your money! Empty out your pockets!” he demanded.

Three women had been sitting at the front of the salon chatting, laughing and enjoying a snack when the man interrupted their conversation. But instead of following his directions, the women stayed put and just looked at him in bewilderment, and possibly even slight annoyance. One never stopped snacking as he got in their faces and again yelled for them to give him all their money.

His pleas also interrupted an incoming phone call, but the salon manager wasn’t going to let an afternoon stickup cause him to lose business.

“Get down! Where’s the money?” the suspect yelled as the manager raised the phone to his head.

“Hello?” the manager answered in the same way some might take a phone call to get out of a pesky interaction.

One final demand to get something, anything, out of the victims was answered by more apathy and nearly 10 seconds of silence. Defeated, the man turned to walk away, but not before taking the cellphone of one woman who stepped outside. The whole interaction took less than 50 seconds.

“He evoked not one ounce of fear in them people. He need(s) to find another job,” one person said of the suspect in a comment on a social media post of the video.

Another person said, “He gave up on himself ... he wasn’t even convinced.”

Police released the footage in hopes of identifying the suspect. They said he drove away in a silver sedan, but no other information on the vehicle was provided.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to submit a tip to police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.