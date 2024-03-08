TRAFFIC ALERT | Deadly crash blocks Old National Highway in South Fulton

A deadly crash is blocking both directions of Old National Highway through South Fulton early Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. between Bethsaida and Jonesboro roads, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

According to Channel 2 Action News, a Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled vehicle, collided with a Hyundai Sonata. The crash killed the driver of the Polaris, the news station reported. At least two people were in the Hyundai, but police have not confirmed their conditions.