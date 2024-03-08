Crime & Public Safety

TRAFFIC ALERT | Deadly crash blocks Old National Highway in South Fulton

South Fulton police investigate a deadly crash along Old National Highway early Friday morning.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

South Fulton police investigate a deadly crash along Old National Highway early Friday morning.
By
16 minutes ago

A deadly crash is blocking both directions of Old National Highway through South Fulton early Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. between Bethsaida and Jonesboro roads, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

According to Channel 2 Action News, a Polaris Slingshot, a three-wheeled vehicle, collided with a Hyundai Sonata. The crash killed the driver of the Polaris, the news station reported. At least two people were in the Hyundai, but police have not confirmed their conditions.

Officials have not released any details about what led to the crash.

It is not clear when the road will reopen. Commuters can use West Fayetteville or Riverdale roads as alternates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @wsbtraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

