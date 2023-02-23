BreakingNews
MARTA resumes Red Line service south of Medical Center station
THURSDAY'S WEATHER: Cloudy but record highs likely again today

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Thursday could be another record-setting day for warmth in metro Atlanta.

High temperatures reached the low 80s Wednesday, making it the warmest February day on record, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

“Today’s going to be another very warm — another record-warm day. Could get just as warm as we saw yesterday, just a slightly better chance for some showers,” he said.

There will be more cloud cover today, too, and the showers are expected to start developing around noon, but they won’t be widespread.

A cold front is coming in behind the showers, though it won’t bring temperatures down by much. With projected highs in the high 60s and low 70s for Friday and the weekend, temperatures will still be above average for this time of year, Monahan said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

About the Author

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

