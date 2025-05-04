Crime & Public Safety
Man shot while trying to run from being robbed in NW Atlanta, police say

By
29 minutes ago

A man was shot in the neck as he ran away from an attempted robbery at a northwest Atlanta home over the weekend, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Detroit Avenue after getting a call about a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was treated by medical crews at the scene. Police said he was both conscious and breathing.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the male was the victim of an attempted armed robbery, and when he fled from the suspects, he was subsequently shot,” police said in a statement.

No other details were provided about what led to the shooting, and police have not shared additional information about the suspects. An investigation is ongoing.

The residence is located near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard.

David Aaro

