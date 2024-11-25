‘Suspicious’ object forces Atlanta police to temporarily close Connector

The Downtown Connector was temporarily shut down in both directions Monday afternoon while Atlanta police investigated a “suspicious” object.

It was deemed harmless and I-75/85 has reopened, according to police. But traffic was already a mess just north of I-20, near Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Police responded to the interstate to check out the object, located northbound at Decatur Street, the department said in a statement.