Breaking: ‘Suspicious’ object forces Atlanta police to temporarily close Connector
‘Suspicious’ object forces Atlanta police to temporarily close Connector

The Downtown Connector was temporarily closed Monday afternoon due to a suspicious package in the area, police said. The closure led to heavy traffic in the area.

The Downtown Connector was temporarily shut down in both directions Monday afternoon while Atlanta police investigated a “suspicious” object.

It was deemed harmless and I-75/85 has reopened, according to police. But traffic was already a mess just north of I-20, near Grady Memorial Hospital, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Police responded to the interstate to check out the object, located northbound at Decatur Street, the department said in a statement.

“The APD shut down the interstate after a suspicious object was located on the shoulder adjacent to the HOV lane,” police said. “Members of the APD Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit were able to safely examine the object. The device was determined to be inert.”

The investigation continues, according to police.

Traffic was expected to be heavier than normal Monday as travelers begin trips for the Thanksgiving holiday.

