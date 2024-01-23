Man who dropped iPhone trying to escape gets life sentence for DeKalb murder

Shortly after 2 p.m. that day, officers were called to a Columbia Drive apartment complex near Decatur after shots were fired. When they arrived, they found Copeland with several gunshot wounds, according to police. Copeland, who lived in Stockbridge, died at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing shots and then seeing a small Nissan speed away. Investigators found 17 shell casings in the parking lot. A camera near the entrance to the apartment complex captured a black Nissan Versa with a Florida license plate leaving around the time of the 911 call, according to investigators.

Later that afternoon, an officer leaving the scene saw the Nissan and attempted to stop it. But the driver led officers on a chase for more than two miles, driving through yards and the wrong way to evade capture, police said.

When the driver, later identified as Glenn, got out of the car near Wesley Chapel Road, he jumped over a fence and dropped his iPhone. Investigators used that phone to identify Glenn, and photo data placed him at the scene of the killing.

Glenn’s aunt told investigators he kicked down the door of her Wesley Chapel Road home and asked her not to turn him in, according to investigators. The woman screamed and said Glenn ran away.

About two weeks later, Glenn was arrested by U.S. marshals and local police in Calhoun County, Alabama. He was returned to DeKalb on Oct. 5 and has remained in jail since.

Investigators did not release details on a possible motive in the shooting.