Man critical after shooting outside DeKalb’s Wooden Nickel Pub

A 21-year-old man was left in critical condition after being shot outside the Wooden Nickel Pub in the Pittsburg area of DeKalb County late Wednesday, authorities said.

DeKalb police were called to the pub, located in a shopping plaza anchored by a Walmart on Tucker Norcross Road, around 8:30 p.m. In the parking lot, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, a department spokesperson said.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was rushed to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, according to the spokesperson.

Police have not said if they have identified any suspects or released details about what led to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.