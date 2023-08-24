How Trump’s surrender time could affect Atlanta’s evening commute

Drivers could be in for an extra layer of congestion on their rides home from work Thursday as former President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in Atlanta during the evening commute and make his way to the Fulton County Jail to surrender in the 2020 election conspiracy case.

The trip from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to the jail on Rice Street — taking the most direct route — can normally take up to 50 minutes at around 5 p.m., according to data compiled from Google. With no traffic, it can be as short as 25 minutes at that time of day.

The trip gets shorter as the day progresses, with data showing it can take just 20 minutes by about 7 p.m.

The most direct route is I-85 North to the Downtown Connector and onto I-20 West, before exiting onto Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Atlanta police said commuters should expect road closures but were unable to provide specific routes or times. In other cities where Trump has had to surrender after being indicted, rolling road closures were in place as his motorcade made its way to its destination.

The former president said Thursday afternoon that he plans to surrender around 7:30 p.m.

That could spell heavy — although temporary — disruptions for commuters on already congested roads. To avoid delays, staying away from those interstates and seeking alternate routes is the best option.

