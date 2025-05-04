Breaking: EF-1 tornado touched down in Hall during heavy storms
BREAKING
BREAKING

EF-1 tornado touched down in Hall during heavy storms

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Hall County on Friday night and was seen moving across Lake Lanier, the NWS said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Hall County on Friday night and was seen moving across Lake Lanier, the NWS said.
By
Updated 16 minutes ago

An EF-1 tornado touched down in Hall County during the severe storms that swept through North Georgia and metro Atlanta on Friday and Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service, a rogue mini-supercell produced the brief tornado that hit the ground at about 6:55 p.m. Friday over the northern part of Lake Lanier, with maximum sustained winds of up to 90 mph.

The NWS noted that the tornado was captured on video by several eyewitnesses at the lake.

For about three miles, the twister traveled mostly over water as it moved north and damaged some trees on Highway 60 and at an apartment complex on North Cliff Colony Drive, the NWS said. Additional trees were uprooted or had snapped on Basin Road, Cochran Road and Willow Trace. Officials said it was on the ground for about nine minutes.

“Thankfully, no structural damage happened,” the NWS said.

The first threat of severe weather ended around 11:30 p.m. Friday, though scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms continued to move through the area overnight, according to the NWS.

Other damage was reported in Forsyth County, where a business collapsed, injuring four employees, the fire department said.

By early Saturday, a tree fell onto a home a tree fell onto a home on Mims Street near Martin Luther King Jr. and Westview drives in southwest Atlanta, according to fire department spokesperson Anare Holmes. At least six people lived at the home.

A 10-year-old girl was killed, and two others — identified as her mother and grandmother — were taken to the hospital and were in stable condition, Holmes said.

ExploreGirl, 10, dies after tree falls onto Atlanta home during heavy storms

Showers lingered in the metro area until about 3 p.m. before becoming more scattered and continuing to shift east.

By about 1 a.m. Sunday, the severe weather threat ended for North Georgia and Central Georgia, the NWS said. Almost the entire state faced a Level 1 of 5 risk for damaging wind gusts and hail.

Officials said conditions are expected to turn dry from Sunday through Tuesday.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

Keep Reading

The tree that led to the death of a 10-year-old girl in Atlanta fell on the 1400 block of Mims Street, the fire department said. (Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Girl, 10, dies after tree falls onto Atlanta home during heavy storms

A tree fell onto a home on Mims Street near Martin Luther King Jr. and Westview drives in southwest Atlanta on Saturday, according to a fire department spokesperson.

4 injured after roof collapses at Forsyth business during storms

The state’s far northwest corner is under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather on Friday afternoon and evening.

Storms with lightning and hail hitting upper Midwest with the potential for strong tornadoes

The Latest

Andrew Degler, of the Spalding County Sheriff's Office, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after he showed up for work Wednesday evening, officials said. (Courtesy of Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council)

Credit: Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council

Spalding deputy arrested after reporting to work under the influence, sheriff says

Griffin couple sentenced to prison for starving 10-year-old son

Two men found guilty in 2022 murder of man near Atlanta Beltline

Featured

A new poll from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explored what Georgians thought about the first 100 days in office of President Donald Trump’s second term. Photo illustration by Philip Robibero/AJC

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC

Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election

Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.

Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins

According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.

Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial

The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.