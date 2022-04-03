ajc logo
X

Atlanta police investigating overnight shooting in Buckhead

Atlanta police were called to the 3100 block of Roswell Road in Buckhead around 2 a.m. Sunday where they found one person with a gunshot wound in a parking lot near several bars and clubs, according to Channel 2 Action News.

caption arrowCaption
Atlanta police were called to the 3100 block of Roswell Road in Buckhead around 2 a.m. Sunday where they found one person with a gunshot wound in a parking lot near several bars and clubs, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting in a popular nightlife area of Buckhead Sunday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.

Police were called around 2 a.m. to the 3100 block of Roswell Road, where they found one person with a gunshot wound in a parking lot near several bars and clubs, the news station reported.

Police have not released any details about the victim or said whether any suspects have been identified.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. She can be reached by email at rosana.hughes@ajc.com or on Twitter at @HughesRosana.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Reports: Teen fatally shot outside his Clayton County business
50m ago
SUNDAY WEATHER: Clear skies before rain to come midweek
14h ago
17-year-old killed in triple shooting at neighborhood park in Columbus
22h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top