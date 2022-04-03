Atlanta police investigating overnight shooting in Buckhead

Atlanta police are investigating an overnight shooting in a popular nightlife area of Buckhead Sunday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Police were called around 2 a.m. to the 3100 block of Roswell Road, where they found one person with a gunshot wound in a parking lot near several bars and clubs, the news station reported.
Police have not released any details about the victim or said whether any suspects have been identified.
We are working to learn more.
