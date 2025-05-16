A 3-year-old girl was found safe Friday after officials said she was taken without permission during a supervised visit in Savannah.
Investigators initially said the child might be in “extreme danger” and issued a Levi’s Call, which is Georgia’s Amber Alert, on Thursday afternoon. An alert was also sent to residents’ cellphones throughout the state by that evening.
On Friday morning, the child had been located safely, according to the state warning officer for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. The GBI said it has canceled the alert but provided no additional details about what led to the incident.
The toddler was believed to have been with a woman and traveling in a white 2020-2022 Nissan Altima, officials said previously. They were last seen around 10:20 a.m. Thursday.
Authorities have not said if anyone will face charges in the incident.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Police ID suspect after woman found dead inside Gwinnett home
Officers, K-9 units search for suspect, who fled the scene.
Police investigate another alleged kidnapping attempt in Cobb
Warrant says incident was captured on Austell gas station video.
Boy, 11, in critical condition after SW Atlanta shooting
A 11-year-old boy was in critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Featured
Credit: special
Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal
Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.
Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law
The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.
Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown
Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.