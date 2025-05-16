A 3-year-old girl was found safe Friday after officials said she was taken without permission during a supervised visit in Savannah.

Investigators initially said the child might be in “extreme danger” and issued a Levi’s Call, which is Georgia’s Amber Alert, on Thursday afternoon. An alert was also sent to residents’ cellphones throughout the state by that evening.

On Friday morning, the child had been located safely, according to the state warning officer for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency. The GBI said it has canceled the alert but provided no additional details about what led to the incident.