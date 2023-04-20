16-year-old driver caused crash that killed 5 in Newton County, police say

The teenager, whose name was not released, remains in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital. The names of those killed in the April 8 crash were released Thursday and include four people who lived in the same home, according to the incident report.

Killed in the crash were Alicia Eisenmann, 55, Darin Quattlebaum, 58, Kelly Pike, 55, and Peggy Wynn, 68, all of Newborn, and Makayla Taylor, 26, of Athens, the sheriff’s office said.