1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at SE Atlanta tire shop, police say

One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday at a tire shop in southeast Atlanta, authorities said.
The shooting happened at 2995 Jonesboro Road, an address that corresponds with JMR Tires. The shop is located near a townhouse complex and across from a Chevron gas station in the Orchard Knob neighborhood.
When officers arrived, they found a person dead, while another was “transported for care in critical condition,” Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore said.
No other details were provided by police about what led to the gunfire.
“Investigators with the homicide unit have been notified and are responding to the scene,” he added. “The investigation is active and ongoing.”
