1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at SE Atlanta tire shop, police say

One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a shooting Thursday at a tire shop in southeast Atlanta, authorities said.

The shooting happened at 2995 Jonesboro Road, an address that corresponds with JMR Tires. The shop is located near a townhouse complex and across from a Chevron gas station in the Orchard Knob neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found a person dead, while another was “transported for care in critical condition,” Atlanta police spokesman John Predmore said.