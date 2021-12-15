ACA health insurance deadline approaches

People who want their 2022 Affordable Care Act health insurance to start providing coverage on January 1 need to buy a plan by Wednesday, December 15.
Plans for 2022 coverage can still be selected through Jan. 15, 2022: The catch is, anyone who selects a plan after midnight Wednesday night won’t have coverage until February 1.
Enrollment in the Affordable Care Act exchange market, also called Obamacare, has been brisk this year. Plans on average are less expensive than last year. And more will qualify for subsidies after the federal American Rescue Plan Act that Congress enacted in March broadened subsidies to people with higher incomes.
The Biden administration has put extra money into providing help with open enrollment, such as “navigators” who can help people sign up for ACA coverage, or guide them to other federally funded coverage like Medicaid if they qualify.
Below are some of those resources in Georgia.
RESOURCES
1-800-318-2596
TTY: 1-855-889-4325
This is the main federal shopping website for ACA plans. It allows you to input your expected income level, family size and ZIP code, and then gives you plans and prices you’re eligible for. It presents them together in order to contrast and compare. It allows shoppers to check if their doctor or hospital is currently in the plan’s coverage network.
1-440-231-0041
This is a privately run website that does most of the things Healthcare.gov does. Some agents and shoppers say it’s easier to use.
1-866-988-8246
Insure Georgia was originally a navigator organization, but lost all that funding under the Trump administration. It is now registered as a nonprofit insurance agent, and continues helping people sign up for ACA plans. It’s based in Macon and helps people across the state.
NAVIGATORS
Navigators not only help people sign up for ACA plans, but can help a person understand if they’re eligible for Medicaid or Medicare. The funding numbers reflects the federal dollars spent to ensure each navigator is staffed and ready to answer consumer’s calls.
The Georgia Association for Primary Health Care (GAPHC)
1-844-442-7421
Federal navigator funding: $1.9 million
Works statewide. A network of federally funded clinics, this group pledged to focus on underserved populations across the state and those with restricted access to insurance, and to host public forums and health fairs and air radio ads.
Georgia Legal Services Program (Georgia ENROLL)
1-866-442-3676
Federal navigator funding: $388,248
Works in the 45 rural Georgia counties with the highest uninsured rates. The organization has experience helping people navigate legal difficulties with Medicaid, and is targeting vulnerable populations for assistance.
St. Joseph’s Mercy Care Services
678-843-8527
Federal navigator funding: $206,722
Working in DeKalb and Fulton counties. Assisting people experiencing homelessness, marginally housed, and low-income individuals.
About the Author