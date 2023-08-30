What are tides and why do they matter?

A full moon and a hurricane are expected to join forces and boost tides along Georgia’s coast Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Hurricane Idalia, marching toward the Atlantic Ocean after entering the state from the south near Valdosta, remains a dangerous combination of wind and rain. Surging water on the coast is another threat.

“A rare blue supermoon could raise tides above normal just as Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida’s west coast, exacerbating flooding from the storm,” the Associated Press reports. “While a supermoon can make for a spectacular backdrop in photos of landmarks around the world, its intensified gravitational pull also makes tides higher. It’s expected to make tidal flooding worse not only in Florida, but in states such as Georgia and South Carolina.”

NOAA’S Fort Pulaski station at the Savannah River entrance to the northwest of Tybee Island, under a hurricane warning as of 3 p.m., forecasts a high tide of 8.8 feet around 8:30 tonight. The Georgia coast is under a storm surge watch, with the Savannah area under a storm surge warning that extends north past Charleston, according to the latest NOAA update.

What are tides?

“Basically, tides are very long-period waves that move through the oceans in response to the forces exerted by the moon and sun,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. “Tides originate in the oceans and progress toward the coastlines where they appear as the regular rise and fall of the sea surface.”

Types of tides

High tide — When the highest part, or crest of the wave reaches a particular location.

Low tide — Corresponds to the lowest part of the wave, or its trough.

Spring tide — Colloquially called a “king tide,” this higher-than-usual tide “refers to the ‘springing forth’ of the tide during the new and full moon,” NOAA says.

Neap tide — A moderate tide about a week after a spring tide.

Why tides matter

Ship navigation, engineering of bridges and docks, keeping recreational activities safe for those out on the water, tracking the effects of tidal changes on marine life — these are only a few reasons why it’s crucial to track tidal changes.

