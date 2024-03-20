WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Mild temps in store as ‘spring has sprung’

Not only will it be warmer, there will also be “loads of sunshine” this afternoon, perfect weather for enjoying lunch or dinner outdoors.

“Once the sun sets, we’ll be in the lower 60s around 8 o’clock, so if you have those evening plans, might need a light jacket if you’re going to be out late, otherwise, you should be in pretty good shape,” Deon said.

We’ll see a repeat of conditions on Thursday, and it’ll be a bit warmer with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.

As for rain, we’re staying dry at least through Friday. Some clouds will start to filter in late Thursday, and showers should hold off for the first part of Friday. But widespread rain is expected to cover the area by mid-afternoon and will stick around through Saturday morning.

Things should dry off after that, though, and we’ll be under clear, sunny skies by Sunday. Temperatures will stay mild after a bit of a dip on Friday with the rain moving in. The projected high then is in the upper 50s. Highs over the weekend are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s.

