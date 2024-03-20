WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Mild temps in store as ‘spring has sprung’

After a chilly start to spring, we’re on our way to warmer days in metro Atlanta.
Wednesday morning temperatures are in the 40s. While that’s still cold, it’s a very welcomed change from the 20s and 30s of the day before. This afternoon, highs will top out around 70 degrees — a 10-degree difference from Monday’s high.
“Now that spring has sprung, we can expect more of the same, more consistent warmth,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Not only will it be warmer, there will also be “loads of sunshine” this afternoon, perfect weather for enjoying lunch or dinner outdoors.
“Once the sun sets, we’ll be in the lower 60s around 8 o’clock, so if you have those evening plans, might need a light jacket if you’re going to be out late, otherwise, you should be in pretty good shape,” Deon said.
We’ll see a repeat of conditions on Thursday, and it’ll be a bit warmer with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.
As for rain, we’re staying dry at least through Friday. Some clouds will start to filter in late Thursday, and showers should hold off for the first part of Friday. But widespread rain is expected to cover the area by mid-afternoon and will stick around through Saturday morning.
Things should dry off after that, though, and we’ll be under clear, sunny skies by Sunday. Temperatures will stay mild after a bit of a dip on Friday with the rain moving in. The projected high then is in the upper 50s. Highs over the weekend are expected to be in the mid to upper 60s.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
