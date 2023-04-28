X

Atlanta lawmakers creating legislation to broadcast demolition process

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

The board that votes on whether vacant buildings should be demolished when they are found to be out of compliance with city codes has not had new members appointed to it and its meetings are not being broadcast to the public.

The Atlanta City Council wants to change that.

Atlanta property owners typically have 30 days to resolve violations after Atlanta police issue citations. The city can bring these properties before a five-member board — a process known as “in rem,” which is Latin for “against a thing.”

Explore‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process

“Those that are not able to come down (to City Hall) need to be able to see these proceedings, and we need to get those board members,” City Councilwoman Andrea Boone said.

Addressing the seriousness of this, Boone added: “I am really concerned that we have not ― in 2023 — we are not publicizing those meetings. That is a real issue for me.”

Councilmembers Boone and Michael Julian Bond said the board’s meetings should be broadcast on ATL 26, the city’s public TV channel. Boone urged the council to draft legislation immediately to require it.

Boone’s comments came following an in rem presentation from the Atlanta auditor’s office. A new city audit based on 2008 through May 2022 revealed the city is compliant with in rem requirements.

However, Performance Audit Supervisor Myra Hagley told the public safety and finance executive council committees last week the city isn’t using the “full potential” of its software to track the demolition process.

“We found that 92% of properties demolished by the city using the in rem proceedings were not registered in the vacant property registry,” Hagley said. “Some property owners may be unware that their property has been referred to the in rem process.”

Boone said the city needs to get its demolition process right. She noted the city is already dealing with two highly publicized issues concerning the process, and one of those cases is the subject of litigation.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The other case involves a $700,000 lien against a man’s property after city razed the building. That issue was reported by WSB-TV.

Meanwhile, the councilmembers at last Monday’s committee meeting also discussed several other aspects of the process. Bond even asked about legislation for a citywide fund from the sale proceeds of blighted properties.

Atlanta City Council’s next full meeting is Monday, which is when they could introduce new legislation concerning the demolition process.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Skirmish over historic house: Site of Union general’s HQ could become a car wash3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Medical marijuana dispensaries open in Georgia today
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Raffensperger calls disinformation top threat to democracy
2h ago

Credit: Electronic Transaction Association

Conference highlights Atlanta’s lasting role as payment processing hub
3h ago

Credit: Electronic Transaction Association

Conference highlights Atlanta’s lasting role as payment processing hub
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Six months after Wellstar closed two hospitals, path forward is unclear
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: BEN GRAY / AJC

Disbarred former city councilman appointed to Beltline tax advisory committee
1h ago
Stockbridge to hold community shred day on Saturday for residents
2h ago
Georgia sends cash to rural areas for homelessness
3h ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board to adopt new health program, but not sex ed part
14h ago
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
17h ago
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top