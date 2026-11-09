Obituaries Sherron Berg, Georgia pancreatic cancer advocate, dies at 66 Piedmont Hospital program provides treatment and research into the illness. Share Sherron Lynne Berg, 66, died of pancreatic cancer in her Atlanta home on Oct. 24, 2026. (Courtesy of the Berg Family)

AJC By Rebecca McCarthy 6 minutes ago

While she was sick, Sherron Berg wasn’t thinking of her illness; she was thinking of other people who were also dealing with a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer and how she could help them. And she was worried about friends and family who were concerned about her. “Even when she was going through treatment, her family leaned into her and she supported them,” said Dr. Andrew Page, the surgical oncologist who led her treatment team. “She was graceful and stoic, and she prioritized her family and friends over everything. She really did take things one day at a time. Sherron didn’t slow down until about four weeks ago.”

The daughter of Delbert and Peggy McKey, Sherron Lynne Berg, 66, died of pancreatic cancer in her Atlanta home on Oct. 24, surrounded by her husband, children, sisters and close friends. She had lived with cancer for three and a half years. At a fundraising event after her diagnosis, she began talking to Dr. Page in a quiet corner of the room. Berg told him primary care doctors needed to understand that pancreatic cancer could be detected early and that patients should not fear early screening. She wanted to destigmatize the disease for people at high risk, those with known genetic risk factors or family members who had pancreatic cancer. Her desire to help others led to the creation of the Sherron Berg Early Detection Pancreatic Cancer Program at Piedmont Hospital.

Since the clinic opened in January, healthcare professionals have seen 412 patients, two of whom didn’t even suspect they were at risk, likely saving their lives.

Georgia and the Southeast in general has a large number of people with pancreatic cancer — for 80% of those with the disease, it’s so far advanced that they can’t even have surgery. The center’s goal is to increase awareness and education for doctors and nurses; to increase screenings for patients and families; and to do screenings for those at high risk. Professionals associated with the center will also do research. Berg was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and attended University Christian School and the University of Florida. She held a variety of jobs in sales, insurance and wealth management. In Atlanta, she met her husband, Andy Berg and they fell in love after their first date. They married a few years later and had two children, Drew and Allie. The family settled in Atlanta and Berg became devoted to their kids, attending every school event and their extracurricular activities. Her husband’s extended family came to love and depend on her as well. Her generosity, compassion, kindness and faith in God inspired everyone who knew her, according to friends and family who spoke at her memorial service. In addition to her husband, Andy Berg, she is survived by her children; her sisters, Wendi Kelley and Cathy Johnson; brother, Bob McKey; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held Nov. 5 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church.