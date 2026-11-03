Melissa Tibbetts, 45, was found dead Oct. 14 at the Loews Atlanta Hotel. On Monday, a suspect was booked into the Fulton County Jail on a charge of murder. (Courtesy of GoFundMe)

The suspect was booked Monday into the Fulton County Jail on a charge of murder after police said they found the woman’s body in a Loews Atlanta Hotel room last month.

The suspect was booked Monday into the Fulton County Jail on a charge of murder after police said they found the woman’s body in a Loews Atlanta Hotel room last month.

A man was arrested Monday, accused of killing a woman whose body was found last month in a room at a luxury Midtown hotel, officials said.

Emmanuel Poindexter is accused of breaking Melissa Tibbetts’ hyoid bone, which is in the neck, and striking her several times, “resulting in her death,” according to arrest warrants obtained Tuesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Tibbetts, 45, was found dead Oct. 14 after Atlanta officers were called to a room at the Loews Atlanta Hotel on Peachtree Street.

Just over a week later, Atlanta police said they had identified Poindexter as a suspect “directly involved in the incident,” but authorities said he was receiving treatment for a “self-inflicted knife wound” in Gwinnett County. After he was medically cleared, Poindexter was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated battery, police said.