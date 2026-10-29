Metro Atlanta Woman now charged with murder in 4-year-old’s death in Atlanta Upgraded charges come after Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said autopsy revealed Colby Cooks died from blunt force injuries. Share A memorial of balloons and teddy bears is set up outside a home on Cardinal Drive in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, for 4-year-old Colby Cooks, who was found dead inside the home during a wellness check Monday night. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Caroline Silva 53 minutes ago

Charges against a woman tied to the death of a 4-year-old boy in Atlanta have been upgraded to murder, police said Wednesday evening. Jasmaine Smoak, 32, has been in jail since Tuesday, when she was charged with concealing the death of another and second-degree cruelty to children in the death of Colby Cooks, according to authorities. On Wednesday, following the results of an autopsy, Atlanta police said Smoak faced additional charges of murder, aggravated assault and first-degree cruelty to children. Smoak has not yet been booked into the Fulton County Jail and remains in custody in Wilkes County, where she was located after police found the boy’s body during a wellness check earlier in the week.

The boy died from blunt force injuries, and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said they ruled his death a homicide. Related Story Cause of death released after 4-year-old boy found dead in SW Atlanta October 28, 2026 Smoak “is not related to the child but is a friend of the child’s mother,” an Atlanta police spokesperson confirmed. Colby was found dead Monday evening after Atlanta police responded to the 3500 block of Cardinal Drive, just west of I-285 and south of Campbellton Road, and forced entry into a residence. Before officers even arrived at the scene, authorities said Smoak fled with three children. During her arrest in Wilkes County, Atlanta police said those children were recovered and at least one of them “sustained visible injuries.”

That child, whose condition was not provided, was taken to a hospital. Officials did not disclose how the injuries happened or the child’s relationship to Smoak or the deceased boy.