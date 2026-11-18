Obituaries Mark Pucci, publicist for the Allman Brothers Band and others, dies at 79 He honed his publicity skills working with Capricorn Records artists like Dickey Betts and Percy Sledge. Share Mark Pucci started off in the publicity department of Capricorn Records before creating his own publicity company. He passed away on Oct. 8, following a brief illness and stroke. (Herb Kossover/Courtesy of Mark Pucci Media)

AJC By Alia Hoyt 7 minutes ago

Love music? If so, you probably owe a debt of gratitude to Mark Pucci, renowned blues and Americana music publicist, for bringing artists like Kenny Chesney, Widespread Panic, 311, the Allman Brothers Band, the Marshall Tucker Band and dozens more to the public’s attention. Electric blues-rock guitarist Tinsley Ellis is one such artist. “He pretty much gave me a career in music,” said the Atlanta local, who worked with Pucci for decades and called him a close friend. Ellis also noted that Pucci encouraged him to write his own music, calling it, “great advice.” In fact, Ellis said that nearly 50 years after Pucci wrote his first artist bio, some of the content remains.

“In the beginning, there was nothing to work with. He created the story,” Ellis said. That story led to Ellis becoming a prolific success in the industry, and he gives Pucci a large helping of the credit. “He loved the musicians and we loved him,” he said. Born March 14, 1947, Pucci, a longtime Atlantan who grew up in Woodbridge, New Jersey, died in a physical rehabilitation facility in north Fulton on Oct. 8, following a brief illness and stroke. He was 79. His career kicked off as a journalist in Memphis in 1972, where he worked as a music editor at an entertainment magazine. In 1974 he relocated to Macon and switched to the publicity side of entertainment. He honed his publicity skills working with Capricorn Records artists like the Allman Brothers Band, Dickey Betts, Elvin Bishop and Percy Sledge. By virtue of his association with Capricorn, he helped with the promotion of concerts benefiting President Jimmy Carter’s 1976 campaign, and even attended the inauguration.

Mark Pucci and his late wife, Pat, at the inauguration party for President Jimmy Carter in 1977. (Herb Kossover/Courtesy of Mark Pucci Media)

When Capricorn shuttered in 1979, he relocated once more to Atlanta and set up his own shop, Mark Pucci Media. There, he continued to curate a legendary list of clients, including Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash, among many others. Although he worked with a lot of heavy-hitters, he gave all of his artists his close attention, regardless of their commercial success level.

“It didn’t matter what your name was, because Mark made you feel like a star,” said his niece Tina Hulsman Stanhope of New Jersey. “He believed in his artists when no one else believed.” Indeed, her “wonderful uncle” didn’t just make his artists feel like celebrities. His family and friends received the same treatment, Stanhope said. Pucci was the fifth of five children in a large Italian clan. Although he and his wife Patricia Powers Pucci (who predeceased him in 2025) did not have their own biological children, he still had plenty of youngsters to influence. “Family was it for Mark,” Stanhope said, adding that her uncle taught her not to conform to societal pressures. “Don’t bend on who you are and what you believe. He stuck to who Mark Pucci was, you could take it or you could leave it. He had a standard.”

Mark Pucci (right) and musician Dickey Betts at the ZZ Top world tour in 1976. (Tom Hilll/Courtesy of Mark Pucci Media) Pucci’s gregarious, welcoming nature helped him nurture friendships not only with musicians and family, but also other industry pros. Bill King, retired Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalist, spent decades in Pucci’s orbit professionally, calling him the “gold standard of music publicity.” A friendship developed over time, and when King retired, Pucci invited him to attend a recurring music-related lunch where retired experts swapped stories. “He brought people together,” said King.

So ingrained was Pucci in the blues industry that few, if any, people were surprised when he was honored in 2008 by the Blues Foundation in Memphis with the Keeping the Blues Alive Award. Although music was his passion, it was not Pucci’s end-all-be-all. He was a model train enthusiast with “a collection you can’t imagine, all set up with little cities,” Stanhope said. He also rooted enthusiastically for the Atlanta Braves, and loved decorating his home-based office for the Christmas holiday season, said Karin Johnson, his longtime assistant at Mark Pucci Media. He also cared about animals, so his home on the Chattahoochee River was ideally located. “He loved to feed the birds and squirrels and chipmunks and deer,” Johnson said, adding that Pucci regularly stocked seed in multiple bird feeders located all around the property. He also kept multiple pets, including dogs named Sasha, Bo and Bojangles, as well as Elvis the cat, who is particularly well-known to all of his friends. Above all else, his late wife Pat was “the love of his life,” Stanhope said. “She was his number one.”