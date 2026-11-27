The threat of wind gusts up to 65 mph convinced New York and Macy's to postponed the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade until Saturday this year. (Frank Franklin/AP 2025)

More than 200 students, including one from DeKalb, were sent home when the marching band canceled its performance.

More than 200 students, including one from DeKalb, were sent home when the marching band canceled its performance.

More than 200 student musicians — including one from metro Atlanta — are heading home after their performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled.

The Macy’s Great American Marching Band told its members it would not be able to perform after the parade was postponed by two days.

Dunwoody High School drum major Abby DiLaura was among the 185 musicians and 40 flag dancers selected for the prestigious Macy’s marching band, which is an audition-based performance unit composed of students from across the country.

The band members had been rehearsing in New York for nearly a week when the cancellation was announced, and performed their set in full uniform at their hotel Thursday.