More than 200 student musicians — including one from metro Atlanta — are heading home after their performance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was canceled.
The Macy’s Great American Marching Band told its members it would not be able to perform after the parade was postponed by two days.
Dunwoody High School drum major Abby DiLaura was among the 185 musicians and 40 flag dancers selected for the prestigious Macy’s marching band, which is an audition-based performance unit composed of students from across the country.
The band members had been rehearsing in New York for nearly a week when the cancellation was announced, and performed their set in full uniform at their hotel Thursday.
The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was set to celebrate its’ 100th year on Thursday, but was pushed to Saturday because of the risk of inclement weather. The change is the first-ever postponement of the historic parade.
The Macy’s marching band organization paid for meals, lodging and sightseeing for all members selected to participate. In a social media post, the Dunwoody High School Band booster club said the organization was not able to extend the trip two extra days for more than 200 students.
“It’s a logistical nightmare,” the post said. “We know the MGAMB team and staff tried everything in their power, but it just didn’t work out.”
The booster club said despite the cancellation, DiLaura grew as a musician and “truly embodied ‘Wildcat Pride’” during the impromptu hotel performance.
Ward Miller, the Macy’s marching band conductor, lauded the band members’ work ethic and skill, calling their performance “exceptional.”
“As the person who wrote the music and drill, and oversaw its teaching by our superb staff from Sunday night through midweek, I can attest that this band absolutely nailed its drill and its music, over and over, in ways I had never seen in 20 years with this ensemble,” Miller said.
The Parade is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock.
“We know how much this tradition means to generations of families who have made the Parade a cherished part of their Thanksgiving morning,” the retailer said in a social media post.