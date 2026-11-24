Obituaries John P. Lappington Jr., Atlanta tech company innovator, dies at 82 Served as mentor to many business and technology executives. Share John P. Lappington Jr. died on Nov. 3. (Photo courtesy of the Lappington family)

AH By Alia Hoyt 40 minutes ago

John Lappington Jr.’s door was always open. Despite his standing as a prominent Atlanta technology executive, he was so approachable that he became the frequent sounding board of choice for loved ones and colleagues. “He was very generous,” said his daughter, Dorothy Lappington Fox, of Buford. “If somebody needed help, a former employee or friend, and they called him and asked for money or advice, he would give it to them.” Indeed, Lappington became a mentor to dozens, if not hundreds, of rising tech and business executives in his career of more than 50 years. One such mentee is Erik Berkobin, of Woodstock, who credits Lappington with teaching him skills that helped him progress to an executive position at Verizon.

“He was someone who had life skills, vision, plus one foot in the engineering world, one foot in the business world,” Berkobin said. Ernie Bahm, of Buford, was another fan of Lappington’s mentoring prowess. “He changed the trajectory of my life and many other people’s,” Bahm said. “If you hung around John, there were opportunities to grow in your career and expand your circle of influence.” John P. Lappington Jr. died on Nov. 3,following several years of declining health. He passed in his sleep, while holding hands with Martha Langley Lappington, his wife of 62 years.

Born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, Lappington attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, graduating in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering. He followed that up with a master’s in the same subject from the University of Missouri-Rolla.

The beginning of his career took him to Missouri, Texas and Alabama, but in the early 1980s he came back to Atlanta. Here, he helmed multiple tech companies, helping to establish the city as a major tech and communications hub during a critical time of rapid-fire industry advancement. His resume included high-profile leadership roles, such as president of Satellite Communications at Scientific-Atlanta in the early 1980s. He later co-founded a successful engineering and product development company called Electronic System Products (ESP). In 1998, he co-founded another enterprise, Digital Furnace, which focused on broadband cable network efficiency and capabilities. That company was purchased in 2000 by Broadcom, where he continued in an executive role until 2018. “He was able to grow relationships in a manner that was synergistic for all parties,” said Bahm. “You can’t put a price tag on those relationships.” A big part of his success was his ability to communicate with all types of people about technical subject matter.

“He could speak the language of electrical engineering, which the engineers appreciated, but he had a gift to explain the technology so that the average CEO or other person could understand it well enough,” said his daughter.

Curious by his very nature, Lappington was also named as inventor on at least 12 patents across a range of communications and automatic technologies. According to his grandson, Adam Fox, of Buckhead, he was a lifelong learner who instilled the same qualities in his grandchildren. “Even from a super young age he would encourage us to use our imaginations and ask questions and be interested in the world around us,” Fox said. “Granddaddy,” as he was affectionately known, perpetuated these lessons in age-appropriate ways throughout his grandchildren’s lives. Some of Adam Fox’s earliest memories are of Lappington getting down on the floor with him to play with (and sometimes fix) toy cars together. John Lappington also enjoyed a full range of hobbies, including golf, scuba diving with his son-in-law, amateur radio, tennis, reading, photography and learning foreign languages. (Courtesy of the Lappinton family) Later, he introduced his grandkids to the board game Monopoly, a pastime he enjoyed as a child in Mobile. Although the object of the game was to enjoy quality time, Fox also came away with lasting life lessons.

“Through that game I learned so much from him on what it looks like to conduct business, work with people and negotiation,” he said.

When his granddaughter, Rachael Fox, who is now in medical school, expressed an interest in science in high school, Lappington would read the same science books so that they could discuss them together. “They had their own little book club,” daughter Dorothy Fox said. Although his career undoubtedly made significant demands on his time, he also led by example and showed up consistently for his family. Adam Fox recalls being surprised by classmates whose grandparents weren’t part of their day-to-day lives, because his were ultra-present. Lappington’s love for his wife, Martha, also figured greatly into their upbringing. “For 62 years, they chose every single day to stay with one another,” Adam Fox said. “It was important to me as a kid to watch their relationship and the way they treated one another and prioritized one another.” Lappington also enjoyed a full range of hobbies, including golf, scuba diving with his son-in-law, amateur radio, tennis, reading, photography and learning foreign languages. He especially loved to travel, and visited six continents over the years. He was also a passionate Georgia Tech fan, and was honored to be named in 2001 to the school’s Academy of Distinguished Engineering Alumni.