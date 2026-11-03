Metro Atlanta Georgia mom sues over arrest tied to son’s small-town walk Brittany Patterson made national headlines when deputies arrested her for reckless conduct after her 10-year-old son walked less than a mile from home near Mineral Bluff. Share Brittany Patterson with her son, Soren, outside their home near Blue Ridge in November of 2024. She was arrested by Fannin County deputies after Soren walked by himself to a store about a mile away. (Bill Torpy/AJC)

By Taylor Croft 12 minutes ago

The Georgia mom whose arrest made national headlines and sparked parenting debates across the country has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the local sheriff, Fannin county government and the deputies who arrested her. In their lawsuit, Brittany Patterson and her husband said the Fannin County deputies who arrested her for reckless conduct violated her Fourth Amendment rights when they took her son, Soren, into their custody, went into her home without her permission and later arrested her for reckless conduct. The local prosecutor dropped the charge against her months later. But the incident deeply affected her and her family, she said in the suit.

Related Story Case dropped against Georgia mom arrested after son walked alone, attorney says November 2, 2026 Soren was a homeschooled 10-year-old at the time and often roamed their 16-acre property or visited nearby friends in their small town of Mineral Bluff — which boasts a population of roughly 300 people. That October day in 2024, he walked alone into town: A stop sign intersection with a Dollar General, a church, a storefront and a post office. A woman called 911, after which deputies brought the boy home and asked him questions, including about when he had last eaten, according to the lawsuit. Patterson said in the suit deputies should have left him alone after determining he wasn’t in danger, wasn’t in distress and wasn’t truant from school. Instead, they then entered her home while she wasn’t there, searched her kitchen and noted aloud there was food present, which “constituted an unreasonable search of the residence conducted without a warrant, without valid consent from a person with authority, and without any legal justification,” she said in the suit. David DeLugas, Patterson’s attorney, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that body camera footage shows the deputies entering the home and searching the kitchen.

“They had no purpose to go into the house — none,” DeLugas said in an interview with the AJC.

Related Story TORPY: Letting kids go free range. Supporters say: ‘There oughta be a law’ February 5, 2025 The suit, filed Thursday, alleges false arrest and malicious prosecution, unreasonable seizure of a minor, and unlawful entry and search, all under the Fourth Amendment. It also includes one count of failure to train and supervise and unconstitutional custom or policy, and rights violations under Georgia law. No responses have yet been filed in the court docket, and the defendants have weeks to reply. Fannin County Sheriff Dane Kirby did not respond to a request for comment from the AJC on Monday. A call and email to Fannin County Commission Chairman Jamie Hensley went unanswered. Patterson said the deputies’ actions also resulted from “inadequate training and supervision” on the “limits of a welfare check once a child is confirmed safe.” Related Story It should not be a crime to lose track of your kids November 20, 2024 Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Patterson, which alleged she “willingly and knowingly did endanger the bodily safety of her juvenile son” because she left home not knowing where he was and did not report him missing to law enforcement.

DeLugas said the arrest warrant “has factual allegations in it that are not true” and omits that the child wasn’t in any actual danger.

Body camera footage from Patterson’s arrest showed the deputies handcuffing her at her front door. “The last time I checked, it wasn’t illegal for a kid to walk to the store,” Patterson said in the video. “It is when they’re 10 years old,” the deputy responded. DeLugas has pushed back on that. He is the executive director of the nonprofit legal advocacy organization ParentsUSA and has represented other parents in similar cases. He says too many parents have faced arrest and even prosecution simply because people disagree with their parenting choices.

Patterson’s family has “ongoing trauma” stemming from the arrest, she said in a news release. Her son blamed himself for the ordeal, and her oldest child felt fearful when driving past sheriff’s deputies, she said in the news release.