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Metro Atlanta

Business in ruins after fire on Peachtree Road in Buckhead

Buck’s Sport Barn appeared to be destroyed as fire crews put out the last of the flames around noon.
An Atlanta firefighter surveys the smoldering remains of Buck’s Sports Barn on Peachtree Road in Atlanta after a fire destroyed the building Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
An Atlanta firefighter surveys the smoldering remains of Buck’s Sports Barn on Peachtree Road in Atlanta after a fire destroyed the building Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Taylor Croft
AJC
By and Ben Hendren

The Atlanta Fire Department fought what appeared to be a large blaze at a business on Peachtree Road in Buckhead on Monday morning.

Fire crews were putting out the last of the flames around noon at Buck’s Sport Barn, an event venue and circus arts facility. The bright red building seemed to be nearly destroyed after the large fire, with the roof ruined and black.

Fire department officials did not respond to requests for information Monday morning, and it’s not clear what caused the fire.

The barn was built in the 1940s, according to the business website, and hosted parties, activities and classes for kids and adults. The owner could not be reached for comment Monday.

Multiple fire engines were visible near the intersection of Peachtree Road and Peachtree Memorial Drive just after 11:30 a.m., Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show.

Multiple fire engines responded to a fire on Peachtree Road in Buckhead Monday morning, as Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show in this still image. (GDOT)
Multiple fire engines responded to a fire on Peachtree Road in Buckhead Monday morning, as Georgia Department of Transportation cameras show in this still image. (GDOT)
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— This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.