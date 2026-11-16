An Atlanta firefighter surveys the smoldering remains of Buck’s Sports Barn on Peachtree Road in Atlanta after a fire destroyed the building Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Buck’s Sport Barn appeared to be destroyed as fire crews put out the last of the flames around noon.

Buck’s Sport Barn appeared to be destroyed as fire crews put out the last of the flames around noon.

The Atlanta Fire Department fought what appeared to be a large blaze at a business on Peachtree Road in Buckhead on Monday morning.

Fire crews were putting out the last of the flames around noon at Buck’s Sport Barn, an event venue and circus arts facility. The bright red building seemed to be nearly destroyed after the large fire, with the roof ruined and black.

Fire department officials did not respond to requests for information Monday morning, and it’s not clear what caused the fire.

The barn was built in the 1940s, according to the business website, and hosted parties, activities and classes for kids and adults. The owner could not be reached for comment Monday.