File photo of Delta aircraft at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, May 28, 2026, in Atlanta.(Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Austin-bound aircraft carrying 177 passengers landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson shortly after takeoff.

The Austin-bound aircraft carrying 177 passengers landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson shortly after takeoff.

An engine issue forced an Austin-bound Delta Air Lines flight to return to Atlanta shortly after takeoff Thursday, disrupting Thanksgiving travel for 177 passengers, an airline spokesperson confirmed.

Delta Flight 2011 was originally scheduled to depart Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 10:30 a.m.

“The flight crew followed established procedures and the aircraft landed safely and returned to its gate without incident,” the spokesperson said.

In addition to the passengers, two pilots and four flight attendants were aboard, Delta confirmed.

According to Delta, a replacement aircraft was brought to the gate to take passengers to Austin.

The airline did not specify a new departure time, but aviation data firm Cirium indicated a delay of roughly 3½ hours.