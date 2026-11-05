An aerial photo shows firefighters and police working at a scene where a CSX train collided with a stopped tractor trailer hauling large paper rolls Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at the intersection of West College Avenue and South McDonough Street in downtown Decatur. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The semi was unoccupied at the time of the crash, officials said.

The semi was unoccupied at the time of the crash, officials said.

Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a CSX train smashed through a tractor trailer stopped on the tracks Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday less than 200 yards away from a middle school and a high school.

The truck was stopped on the tracks near the railroad crossing at North McDonough Street and West Howard Street in Decatur, officials confirmed. No one was inside the semitruck at the time of the collision, a CSX spokesperson said.

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Decatur police responded to the scene and determined the train crew had not been injured. No hazardous materials were involved in the incident.