Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a CSX train smashed through a tractor trailer stopped on the tracks Thursday morning.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday less than 200 yards away from a middle school and a high school.
The truck was stopped on the tracks near the railroad crossing at North McDonough Street and West Howard Street in Decatur, officials confirmed. No one was inside the semitruck at the time of the collision, a CSX spokesperson said.
Decatur police responded to the scene and determined the train crew had not been injured. No hazardous materials were involved in the incident.
Operations at Decatur High School and Beacon Hill Middle School were both placed briefly on hold after the crash, Decatur High principal Duane Sprull said in a letter to parents. They’ve since returned to normal operations.
The intersection where the incident occurred is a complex one with multiple traffic lights, and where the city marks a shift in street names. Howard and College avenues run parallel to the train tracks, and McDonough runs perpendicular, crossing both avenues and the tracks themselves.
This is a developing story. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.