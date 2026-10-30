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Metro Atlanta

Still no timeline for Moores Mill bridge reopening

The 102-year-old bridge has been closed since last week after a buttress wall collapse.
Workers assess damage at the Moores Mill Road bridge over Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. City leaders say there's no timeline for when the bridge may reopen. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Workers assess damage at the Moores Mill Road bridge over Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. City leaders say there's no timeline for when the bridge may reopen. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Shaddi Abusaid
By

City officials are still working to determine the extent of damage to a bridge spanning Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta.

The century-old structure along Moores Mill Road closed last week after a valve failed, spewing massive amounts of water overnight and causing a buttress wall to collapse.

The Department of Watershed Management initially said the damage was caused by a “heavy vehicle” hitting the bridge, but some city leaders have questioned whether aging infrastructure may have played a factor.

The bridge must be repaired before it can be reopened to traffic, but there’s still no timeline for when that work might begin or how much it could cost.

The bridge, built in 1924, passed its most recent inspection in May, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

Workers assess damage at the Moores Mill Road bridge over Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Workers assess damage at the Moores Mill Road bridge over Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Greg Eyerly said a pressure relief valve “sheared off,” causing major structural damage.

“After initial assessment, we realized there was quite a bit of damage to the bridge,” he said. “A portion of the abutment had sheared off and fallen into Peachtree Creek, and there was bank erosion that undermined the road and the approach to the bridge.”

Traffic has been rerouted since last Tuesday, causing heavier-than-usual delays in the area, especially during morning and evening commutes. City officials had sought to reopen the bridge by Monday, but that didn’t happen.

Atlanta DOT Commissioner Solomon Caviness told City Council members Wednesday there’s still no timetable for when the repairs might begin.

Engineers and city employees are working on plans to restore the bridge, he said, but they face “erosion challenges” that must be taken care of before the bridge can be reopened to traffic.

“Contractors are out in the field. They’ve been out since Monday clearing the area, evaluating how to shore up the bridge for any weather and erosion challenges,” Caviness said.

In the meantime, traffic along Moores Mill is still being rerouted to Ridgewood and West Wesley roads.