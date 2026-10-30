City officials are still working to determine the extent of damage to a bridge spanning Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta.
The century-old structure along Moores Mill Road closed last week after a valve failed, spewing massive amounts of water overnight and causing a buttress wall to collapse.
The Department of Watershed Management initially said the damage was caused by a “heavy vehicle” hitting the bridge, but some city leaders have questioned whether aging infrastructure may have played a factor.
The bridge must be repaired before it can be reopened to traffic, but there’s still no timeline for when that work might begin or how much it could cost.