Workers assess damage at the Moores Mill Road bridge over Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. City leaders say there's no timeline for when the bridge may reopen. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The 102-year-old bridge has been closed since last week after a buttress wall collapse.

The 102-year-old bridge has been closed since last week after a buttress wall collapse.

City officials are still working to determine the extent of damage to a bridge spanning Peachtree Creek in northwest Atlanta.

The century-old structure along Moores Mill Road closed last week after a valve failed, spewing massive amounts of water overnight and causing a buttress wall to collapse.

The Department of Watershed Management initially said the damage was caused by a “heavy vehicle” hitting the bridge, but some city leaders have questioned whether aging infrastructure may have played a factor.

The bridge must be repaired before it can be reopened to traffic, but there’s still no timeline for when that work might begin or how much it could cost.