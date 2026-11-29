Gridlock Guy Crash victim joins Atlanta group helping those affected by ‘traffic violence’ Survivor of Tennessee crosswalk collision explains how Atlanta Families for Safe Streets supports those impacted by crashes. Share Pedestrians are seen by the Atlanta intersection of Peachtree and Baker streets where a man was fatally struck in a hit and run in 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC file)

By Doug Turnbull 34 minutes ago

The term “traffic violence” may seem harsh at first. But advocates for road safety — especially for the most vulnerable commuters outside of cars — apply it simply to any act involving a car that causes an injury. The injured in these incidents often need more support than immediate medical attention. They need community, too, since not everyone can relate to the trauma. Atlanta Families for Safe Streets (AFSS) relaunched at the Nov. 15 World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims vigil and walk in Cabbagetown. Event organizers provided poster boards and markers for people to memorialize their loved ones and then led a walk down part of the Atlanta Beltline. The day itself has been celebrated since 1993 and has recently gained more traction in Atlanta.

Related Story Daily checks of police scanners, traffic cameras reveal work zone dangers November 10, 2026 Sarah Lashinsky learned firsthand about the terror of traffic crashes and the need for community during recovery. In 2021, she and her now wife had met new friends in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at, of all things, a conference that featured traffic and transportation topics. They were walking back to their hotels after dinner and crossing the street when, she said, a driver plowed into the group in a crosswalk. “We had the white light-up walking man, and we were all struck. Five folks were struck,” Lashinsky said. “One woman, after being on life-saving support for nine months, would succumb to her injuries.” Lashinsky also went to the hospital and, despite not having catastrophic injuries, needed support when she returned home to Atlanta. “I had some really practical things that I needed help with after my crash. Like, my glasses got smashed. I needed someone to take me to get my glasses replaced,” she said.

Related Story Atlanta traffic She found the group Atlanta safe streets group, which currently meets downtown monthly. The group does not necessarily focus on policy, but instead on supporting survivors. After Lashinsky got the help she needed, she wanted to start paying it forward. She said she first thought she would write a handbook of sorts. But she soon came to realize such a guide would not work.

“One crash is just one crash, and everybody’s healing journey is different. Everybody’s needs are different. There’s really just no one script for coming back from being struck by a car,” she said. Lashinsky said that is why AFSS is such a benefit. As the group grows, there are different types of people with various strengths who can help one another. “But if you have one person who needs an occupational therapist and can refer you to that and one person who can talk to you about healing your scars, and then people who are really smart about policy — that’s what the beauty of a community, a network, a really solid group of folks who kind of are there for you can do,” she said. In other words, Lashinsky said, it is almost like a one-stop shop for people who have been in her shoes.

While she and AFSS do not focus on policy — they leave that for groups like Propel ATL, which helps fund the group — she is passionate about pedestrian safety. For one, she hates the word “accident” in regard to collisions.

“It’s something that kind of lights me up because often there are so many points at which this quote unquote accident could have been intervened with and prevented,” she said. Very few people mean to crash, but that does not make their mistake an accident. If they were speeding, distracted, drunk or plain clumsy, they almost always could have avoided a wreck. The driver involved in the Tennessee crash ultimately entered a guilty plea in late September on several charges, including vehicular homicide, according to online court records. People in Lashinsky’s camp, one of pedestrian and safety advocacy, can come off as hating cars. That is not the case with her. She said she loves her Subaru and road trips. But she just thinks all parties in the commuting system, inside and outside of automobiles, should get the same treatment.