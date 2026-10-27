Investigators say they tracked the suspect to Washington, Georgia, and she was charged with concealing a death and child cruelty.

Investigators say they tracked the suspect to Washington, Georgia, and she was charged with concealing a death and child cruelty.

A woman was arrested Tuesday in east Georgia after Atlanta police found a 4-year-old boy dead while conducting a wellness check at a southwest Atlanta residence, officials said.

Jasmaine Smoak, 32, was taken into custody by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office after Atlanta police used license plate reader technology to track her to Washington, about 110 miles east of Atlanta and roughly 50 miles northwest of Augusta.

She faces charges of second-degree cruelty to children and concealing the death of another, according to Atlanta police.

Smoak “is not related to the child but is a friend of the child’s mother,” an Atlanta police spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by email.