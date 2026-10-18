Metro Atlanta 3 injured in high school homecoming shooting, Richmond County officials say No students were involved in the incident, according to the Richmond County School System. Share At least three people were injured in a shooting Saturday in the tailgate area of an Augusta high school, according to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. (AJC file)

By Vanessa McCray 13 minutes ago

At least three people were injured in a Saturday shooting in the parking lot of Laney High School in Augusta following a homecoming football game, law enforcement and school officials said. “Our thoughts are with those injured, their families and everyone affected by this incident,” Haley Lacuesta, spokesperson for the Richmond County School System, said in an audio statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Based on the information we have at this time, the incident involved adults and no students were involved. We can confirm that all student-athletes, cheerleaders, band members and students participating in homecoming activities are safe and accounted for.”

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, in a social media post, said it responded to the high school’s tailgate area in response to a report of “a shooting with multiple victims down.” “Upon arrival deputies located at least three victims who sustained gunshot wounds,” the sheriff’s office said. Officials have not released the names or ages of those injured or provided an update on their conditions. The three people were taken to local hospitals, the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators are still working to piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to the AJC’s request for more information. The sheriff’s office and district asked those with information to contact authorities.