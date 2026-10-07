Gas leak prompts road closure, evacuation in Sandy Springs, police say

Crews are working on a gas main that was struck, causing a leak that prompted road closures and evacuations on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026. (Courtesy of Sandy Springs Police Department)

Traffic at rush hour is building near the Johnson Ferry Road closure.

Traffic at rush hour is building near the Johnson Ferry Road closure.

Residents are being told to leave their homes Wednesday afternoon after a gas main was struck on Johnson Ferry Road, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Johnson Ferry Road is closed from Sandy Springs Circle to Bonnie Lane and Wright Road, police said. Traffic is building in the area during rush hour, the Georgia Department of Transportation traffic map shows as of 5 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid the road closure, police said, and first responders are asking some residents to leave the area.

“If emergency personnel ask you to evacuate, please leave immediately and follow their instructions,” the police department posted to Facebook.