Boil-water advisory issued for Southwest Atlanta and 3 other cities

The advisory will remain in effect until sampling protocols allow it to be lifted.

The advisory will remain in effect until sampling protocols allow it to be lifted.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil-water advisory for residents and businesses in Southwest Atlanta, South Fulton, Fairburn and Union City because of a “water supply interruption” affecting the Chattahoochee Water Treatment Plant, watershed department officials said Monday morning in a news release.

All residents and other property owners who have experienced water outages, low water pressure, or both, are advised to boil all water or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing their teeth, the news release said.

“The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil,” the release adds. “Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be cautious. Also, do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”