Four measles cases confirmed at Georgia daycare

An electron microscope image of a measles virus particle. (Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

State health officials didn’t identify the daycare in metro Atlanta or cite the ages of the children infected, but said each was either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

State health officials didn’t identify the daycare in metro Atlanta or cite the ages of the children infected, but said each was either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

A metro Atlanta daycare is at the center of an outbreak of measles, according to state health officials.

Four children from a daycare center were confirmed to have the virus, the Georgia Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. The department said the four cases are connected to a fifth case it had previously discovered.

“These cases are close contacts of the measles case confirmed last week,” the agency said.

The DPH did not identify the daycare or the ages of the children infected, but said each was either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.