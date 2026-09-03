3 new measles cases found at metro Atlanta daycare, Ga. health officials say

An electron microscope image of a measles virus particle. (Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP FILE)

The newly confirmed cases make 8 in total associated with the unnamed daycare.

The newly confirmed cases make 8 in total associated with the unnamed daycare.

Three more cases of measles have been confirmed at the metro Atlanta daycare at the center of an outbreak, health officials said Friday.

In a news release, the Georgia Department of Public Health said the three new cases are all children who were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

The latest cases make eight in total associated with the daycare outbreak. State health officials detected the first measles case at the daycare in mid-August.

Last week, DPH confirmed four more cases, all of whom were children from the same daycare. The agency confirmed those cases were “close contacts” of the previously confirmed measles case.