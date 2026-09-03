Kemp designates school shooting anniversary as ‘Apalachee Remembrance Day’

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a ceremony at the Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, declaring Sept. 4 as Apalachee Remembrance Day. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The Sept. 4, 2024, attack at the Barrow County high school killed two teachers and two students.

The Sept. 4, 2024, attack at the Barrow County high school killed two teachers and two students.

Victims, families and Barrow County officials joined Gov. Brian Kemp at the state Capitol on Thursday to commemorate the second anniversary of the Apalachee High School shooting, a somber gathering held just over a month after the perpetrator pleaded guilty and was sentenced.

At the ceremony, Kemp issued a proclamation to designate Friday as Apalachee Remembrance Day in Georgia.

Georgians who came together to support the community in the aftermath “knew that this community would come back stronger,” Kemp said. He added: “The children they teach would learn, play sports and live their lives to the fullest, because that is truly the best way to honor those that we have lost.”