The Steering Column

For Georgia drivers, insurance becoming a bigger chunk of monthly payments

Insurance premiums can add hundreds of dollars to the cost of owning a vehicle.
Cars make their way along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta. Auto insurance is one of the largest recurring costs associated with vehicle ownership, McKynzie Steward writes. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Cars make their way along the Downtown Connector in Atlanta. Auto insurance is one of the largest recurring costs associated with vehicle ownership, McKynzie Steward writes. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By McKynzie Steward – Cox Automotive
1 hour ago

Car shoppers weigh several factors before deciding on a vehicle. Buyers typically assess the car manufacturer’s suggested retail price, consider long-term savings from better fuel economy and evaluate financing options.

Insurance coverage is sometimes left as an afterthought in the car-buying process. With so many moving pieces involved in buying a car, insurance can easily fall to the bottom of the priority list.

However, auto insurance may impact your budget more than you think. According to Experian, the average annual cost of car insurance in Georgia is approximately $3,064, or $255 per month, making it a significant ownership expense.

McKynzie Steward is an editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. (Courtesy)
McKynzie Steward is an editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. (Courtesy)

Why insurance matters when car shopping

Auto insurance is one of the largest recurring costs associated with vehicle ownership. While financing payments eventually end once a vehicle is paid off, insurance remains a necessary expense for as long as you own and drive the vehicle.

For that reason, it’s important to factor insurance costs into the car-buying process. Even if you are satisfied with the monthly car payment you’re offered, higher insurance premiums could significantly increase your overall monthly costs.

How two similar cars can have very different premiums

Two cars could have insurance premiums that differ by hundreds of dollars annually, leading to thousands of dollars in additional costs over several years of ownership. As a buyer, it’s helpful to be aware of factors that might affect your monthly budget.

Factors that affect insurance rates

Many factors affect insurance premiums, from your age and driving record to circumstances beyond your control. For Georgia drivers, certain state-specific conditions can also play a role in determining insurance costs.

Tips for car shoppers

Before purchasing a car, it’s important to research auto insurance costs as part of the buying process. For any vehicle you are seriously considering, you can obtain insurance quotes from insurers online to estimate your potential costs. Compare rates from multiple insurance companies to ensure you are getting the best deal for your needs.

Having an estimate of your monthly insurance premium allows you to incorporate it into your budget when determining how much you can afford to spend on a vehicle. By planning for insurance costs in advance, you’ll be less likely to be surprised by an additional monthly expense after your purchase.

If your quoted premiums still seem too high, it’s worth asking insurers about any discounts they offer. Many insurance carriers offer discounts for bundling auto insurance with other policies or enrolling in safe driving programs.

Car insurance is a major ownership expense that shouldn’t be treated as an afterthought. For Georgia drivers, where average premiums are already relatively high, researching insurance quotes before buying can help avoid unexpected costs and make it easier to choose a vehicle that fits your overall budget.

McKynzie Steward is an editor for Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader. Her goal is to break down automotive topics by translating complex, technical car information into understandable content for any reader.

The Steering Column is a weekly consumer auto column from Cox Automotive. Cox Automotive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are owned by parent company, Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises.