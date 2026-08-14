News

I-285 shutdown: Another round of construction scheduled for SW Atlanta

Interstate will close in both directions between Exit 7 (Cascade Road) and Exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive).
A full closure of I-285 is planned this weekend between Exit 7 (Cascade Road) and Exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), both northbound and southbound. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
A full closure of I-285 is planned this weekend between Exit 7 (Cascade Road) and Exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), both northbound and southbound. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By Kimberly Wright – WSBTV.com
26 minutes ago

A full closure of I-285 happened last weekend, and it’s happening again this weekend for road work, just at a different location.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced a full closure of I-285 in southwest Atlanta this weekend between Exit 7 (Cascade Road) and Exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), both northbound and southbound, Channel 2 Action News’ Mike Shields reported.

To detour southbound, take I-20 east to the downtown connector, and then Langford Parkway back to I-285.

The northbound detour would divert onto Langford Parkway to the downtown connector, then I-20 west back to I-285.

Last weekend, a full closure took place further north on I-285, from Paces Ferry Road to South Atlanta Road.

GDOT said the closures will allow crews to repair and replace sections of concrete on the interstate as part of the Westside Rebuild Project.

This article originally appeared on wsbtv.com.