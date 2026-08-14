I-285 shutdown: Another round of construction scheduled for SW Atlanta

A full closure of I-285 is planned this weekend between Exit 7 (Cascade Road) and Exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), both northbound and southbound. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Interstate will close in both directions between Exit 7 (Cascade Road) and Exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive).

Interstate will close in both directions between Exit 7 (Cascade Road) and Exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive).

A full closure of I-285 happened last weekend, and it’s happening again this weekend for road work, just at a different location.

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced a full closure of I-285 in southwest Atlanta this weekend between Exit 7 (Cascade Road) and Exit 9 (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), both northbound and southbound, Channel 2 Action News’ Mike Shields reported.

To detour southbound, take I-20 east to the downtown connector, and then Langford Parkway back to I-285.

The northbound detour would divert onto Langford Parkway to the downtown connector, then I-20 west back to I-285.

Last weekend, a full closure took place further north on I-285, from Paces Ferry Road to South Atlanta Road.